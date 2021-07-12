New manager named for Olmsted County's DECO Team

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A new program manager has been selected for Olmsted County’s Diversity, Equity, and Community Outreach (DECO) Team.

Sidney Frye II will replace Nikki Niles on August 16. Niles was recently named director of Dodge-Fillmore-Olmsted (DFO) Community Corrections.

“I am excited to have Sidney in this DECO leadership role. He will be an asset to Olmsted County, working toward his passion of creating a more diverse and equitable community,” says Niles. “I am confident Sidney will do an excellent job guiding the continuous expansion of the community outreach specialist team and look forward to his leadership on other important corrections services such as our Pretrial Release Program.”

As program manager, Frye will oversee the Olmsted County Pretrial Services Team and community outreach workers on the Law Enforcement Liaison Team.

“Right now there is a lot of synergistic energy around this work,” says Frye. “I’m excited for the opportunity to help lead this team and look forward to serving our community and supporting continuing efforts toward building an equitable system that works for all.”

Frye has worked in human services for over 12 years as a juvenile corrections officer, a Parents and Children Excel (PACE) social worker, and most recently as a child welfare program supervisor for Family Service Rochester. Frye led the work of PACE, FATHER Project, and the contracted Family Support Team with Olmsted County.