New manager named for Mason City Municipal Airport

MASON CITY, Iowa – For the first time since nearly the turn of the century, the Mason City Municipal Airport is getting a new manager.

The Airport Commission approved the appointment of David Sims to take over when current Airport Manager Pamela Osgood retires in December. Sims has worked in Operations for the Airport for 13 years. He is also a 12 year veteran of the Clear Lake Fire Department and a chartering member of the Kiwanis Club of Clear Lake. He will take over as Airport Manager on December 9.

Osgood has managed the Mason City Municipal Airport for 17 years and has been with the Airport Commission for over 29 years.