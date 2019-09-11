Clear

New management named for the Mayo Civic Center

Contract negotiations to start.

Sep 11, 2019
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two national agencies have been named to manage and provide food and beverages for the Mayo Civic Center.

The Board of Directors of the Mayo Civic Center and Convention and Visitors Bureau Corporation is recommending SMG to take over venue operations and management, while they recommend Spectra be awarded the food and beverage contract. Negotiations on final contracts will now begin and five-year management agreements are expected to begin on January 1, 2020.

“The Board is excited to be at this stage of the process,” says Jacob Malwitz, Chair of the Corporation’s Board of Directors. “We received competitive proposals for operations and food and beverage service from national firms and we are confident in the process that brought us to these decisions today. It is an exciting next step for our organization and for our City’s future.”

The Mayo Civic Center and Convention and Visitors Bureau Corporation was created in December 2018 to handle sales, booking, and management of the Mayo Civic Center and tourism and event marketing for the City of Rochester.

