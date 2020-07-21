New machine offers COVID-19 tests in under 60 minutes

OSAGE, Iowa - As COVID-19 continues to spread, the Mitchell Co. Regional Health Center is joining a list of North Iowa hospitals adding diagnostic devices that can quickly test for the deadly virus.

Just added to the hospital's lab last week, the BioFire Torch can detect not only COVID-19, but also other viruses like whooping cough, influenza and rhinovirus, and bacteria. The BioFire Torch and its sister machine the Cepheid can detect if there is a positive test in just under an hour.

"If we have somebody who's symptomatic in the ER, we can look at them and look at what viruses or bacteria they might have."

Director of Laboratory Services Keri Erickson says the testing is specifically for patients who are in emergency situations or are having surgery, as well as employees who are in the same room where the surgery is taking place.

"There's a shortage for reagents and testing supplies out there, so we're really only doing this for life threatening emergencies or pre-procedure testings so people get those results very quickly."

Mitchell County joins MercyOne North Iowa in Mason City and the Kossuth Regional Health Center in Algona in adding the BioFire Torch.

"It's very important for our patients to know where they are, and how we can keep them safe, especially when people come in with a variety of symptoms. And we can help work with other places where we transfer patients such as MercyOne North Iowa so we can actually get some of the testing going before those patients even present there."