New machine at Cerro Gordo Co. Dept. of Public Health to provide person's health status just with a scan

MASON CITY, Iowa - What better way to jump, jive and thrive your way into losing weight this year.

The Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health recently added a new InBody Analyzer. It measure more than just your weight; it measures the composition of your body through body fat percentage and total fat mass, as well as lean mass and how it's distributed throughout your body, and even body water balance. In addition, a scan also gauges your inflammatory status, as well as your weight, Body Mass Index (BMI), and estimated resting metabolic rate.

Dietician Katelyn Nicholson says the machine is a wise investment.

"I expressed that I can give better recommendations with a machine that can show what's going on inside the body so I was very fortunate to get it so I could pair it with our nutrition and coaching services."

Nicholson adds that a scan can give a pretty good picture on someone's health and what changes can be made to help patients shed some pounds.

"It shows where fat's distributed, and by seeing that, I can see what they're doing wrong with their diet or if its more of a hormonal issue like a thyroid issue. Because our body does tend to store fat in certain places on the body based on what the issue is."

About 30 people have so far been tested using the analyzer. Scans can be done at the Department of Public Health at Mohawk Square.