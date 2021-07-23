New look at Rochester's future rapid transit stations

ROCHESTER, Minn. - We're getting a new look at the rapid transit hubs that will soon be dotting Downtown Rochester.

The Med City's long-planned bus rapid transit route will carry riders along a 2.6-mile stretch starting spring of 2025. Staff involved with the project say it will take 15 minutes to travel the route from end to end, connecting passengers to jobs, healthcare, education, and recreation in Rochester.

The seven stations to be built as part of the project are designed with user experience in mind, designers say. They including shelters, heating, bike parking, and fare payment machines. Stops will also have a defined aesthetic featuring art and wood mosaic canopies, some with amenities like seating areas and retail.

The city expects 11,000 riders will use the rapid transit line when it beings service in spring of 2025.

Planners are continuing to gather feedback from community members as the project undergoes an environmental review. A final design is expected next year, before construction starts in 2023.

City staff will be fielding questions about Rochester Rapid Transit during two public webinars on July 29th. You can register for the sessions and learn more about the project by following this link.