Second location being considered for new Rochester middle school

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A second location is now being considered for a new middle school in Rochester.

Rochester Public Schools previously selected the Hart Farm site in the southwest part of the city as the ideal place for a new middle school. The school district submitted an annexation request in December 2019 and the Rochester Planning and Zoning Commission is expected to consider that request at its March 11 meeting.

However, Rochester Public Schools says it is also examining the possibility of building a new middle school in the northwest part of the city after being asked to do so by Rochester city administration and is issuing a public statement to try and avoid confusion.

“Because the District is studying two different geographical locations for a middle school, we have preliminary drafts of our school district boundaries as a way to gauge the impacts of placing a middle school in the NW versus the SW. The proposed boundaries currently under consideration are working documents, which are still very much in draft form and far from final.”

Rochester Public Schools says it must review factors such as students’ ability to walk to the school, the amount of time spent riding a school bus, socio-economic status, and diversity of our student population.

“Once the City approves a location of a middle school, the District will be able to continue more in-depth work on our elementary and middle school boundaries. We know boundary changes can be disruptive and are very personal to our families. We will continue to balance the District's responsibility to all students and our criteria mentioned above while providing minimum disruption to families. We plan to engage our families and seek their feedback after we have a more established draft of boundaries.”