New life for downtown Mason City hotel

MASON CITY, Iowa – A downtown hotel that has sat empty for years has been sold.

Americas Best Value Inn at 24 5th Street SW in Mason City was white tagged by city housing officials in mid-November 2016 after they said an investigation into complaints about mold discovered people were living at the hotel long term. All residents were told to move out by December 1, 2016.

The building was eventually boarded up. Now, Brett Schoenman of Schoenman Realtors says the property has been bought for $350,000. Schoenman says they’re not immediately identifying the new owners but plans are for the hotel to be renovated and rebranded as an Econolodge.