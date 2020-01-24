ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Executive Director of the Rochester Civic Theatre has resigned.
A statement issued Friday says Miller is returning to Wisconsin to spend time with his family.
“The Board and staff of the Rochester Civic Theatre Company are appreciative of the leadership provided by Mr. Miller and we wish him well” says Jeff Haynes, Rochester Civic Theatre Board President.
Miller became the Civic Theatre’s Executive Director in February 2018.
Related Content
- New leadership needed at Rochester Civic Theatre
- New leader of the Civic Theatre in Rochester
- Upstage Theatre needs your support
- Civic Center Drive reopens in Rochester
- New leadership at the Rochester Downtown Alliance
- Rochester Repertory Theatre presents "Miss Holmes"
- The Chateau Theatre returns
- Renovations Happening at Chateau Theatre
- Frigid temperatures freeze theatre marquee
- Chateau Theatre enters new phase
Scroll for more content...