Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

New leadership needed at Rochester Civic Theatre

Kevin Miller
Kevin Miller

Executive Director is resigning.

Posted: Jan 24, 2020 3:45 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Executive Director of the Rochester Civic Theatre has resigned.

A statement issued Friday says Miller is returning to Wisconsin to spend time with his family.

“The Board and staff of the Rochester Civic Theatre Company are appreciative of the leadership provided by Mr. Miller and we wish him well” says Jeff Haynes, Rochester Civic Theatre Board President.

Miller became the Civic Theatre’s Executive Director in February 2018.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 17°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 18°
Austin
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 20°
Rochester
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 20°
Light snow and steady temps
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Churches live stream

Image

Support for Officer Arik Matson

Image

Sean Weather 1/24

Image

Homelessness increases in Minnesota

Image

Cafe fundraiser for officer Matson

Image

NIACC women's hoops off to best start ever

Image

Two Granny Basketball teams to be honored

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/23

Image

Minnesota homelessness up

Image

City Council Raise reactions

Community Events