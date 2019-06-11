Clear

New leadership at the Rochester Downtown Alliance

New events manager and executive director start work in June.

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 10:39 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – New leadership is taking over at the Rochester Downtown Alliance.

Holly Masek will be taking over as executive director on June 17 and Monika Kopet will become RDA’s events manager on June 12.

“Both Rochester and the RDA are at exciting moments of transition and opportunity” says Masek. “The RDA’s mission of bringing vitality to downtown is more important than ever. I look forward to working with the RDA team, as well as the wider Rochester community, to shape the future of the organization together.”

The RDA Board of Directors says Masek has a wide-ranging background in real estate, placemaking, public space activation, and municipal government, mostly in the New England area.

Kopet was previously the events coordinator for the Autism Society of Minnesota.

“I love creating relationships in the community and fostering partnerships that can help organizations continue to grow,” said Kopet. “What excites me most about this position with the RDA is the opportunity to work with the amazing businesses, organizations, and people in downtown Rochester. The RDA’s events showcase the energy and vibrancy of the downtown community, and I'm thrilled to help continue and advance the great work of the RDA.”

