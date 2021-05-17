New leader named for Mayo Clinic cancer programs

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A new leader has been named for Mayo Clinic Cancer Programs and the Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Dr. Cheryl Willman will take over and lead the expansion and strategic development of Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center sites in Arizona, Florida and Minnesota, as well as newly developing Mayo Clinic global cancer programs in London, and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Dr. Willman previously served as director and CEO of the New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center for 20 years.

"Dr. Willman has an outstanding track record of innovation and success as the architect and leader of a National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center serving the needs of the diverse population of New Mexico," says Gianrico Farrugia, M.D., president and CEO of Mayo Clinic. "Her accomplishments, experience and outstanding reputation in the national cancer community make her the right choice to lead Mayo Clinic Cancer Programs and Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center."

Mayo says Dr. Willman serves on the National Cancer Institute's Board of Scientific Advisors, the Frederick National Laboratory for Cancer Research, the National Cancer Institute-Department of Energy Collaborative Working Group, and the scientific advisory boards of 10 National Cancer Institute-designated cancer centers. She has received several distinguished public service awards, including the 16th Governor's Award for Outstanding New Mexico Women in 2001; the New Mexico Distinguished Public Service Award, 2005; the New Mexico La Estrella Award, 2013; and the New Mexico Humanitarian Award, 2014. In 2017, she was elected as a fellow of the National Academy of Inventors.

"I could not be more honored by this opportunity to work with Mayo Clinic's exceptional leadership team, and its outstanding cancer physicians, scientists and staff, to lead Mayo cancer initiatives to the greatest of heights with tremendous national and global impact," says Dr. Willman. "Through the development of innovative platforms, partnerships and deep community engagement, we will work to assure that Mayo's renowned expertise in cancer care delivery is made available to more diverse populations and communities. This is an ethical imperative. Through the expansion and integration of outstanding discovery science and its translation to clinical and community settings, we will ensure that all have opportunity to benefit from advances in cancer research."