New leader named for Austin Area Foundation

AUSTIN, Minn. – Steve Barrett has been named the new executive director of the Austin Area Foundation.

The Foundation board voted for Barrett to replace Jeff Baldus, who was hired as executive director in 2014.

“The Austin Area Foundation board is pleased to welcome Steve and believe his experience and connection with the community make him an outstanding and well-qualified choice to help this foundation grow," said Mike Ruzek, founder of the Austin Area Foundation. "We also want to thank and recognize Jeff Baldus who has been an outstanding and dedicated executive director. His efforts have AAF in a great position to continue to expand to serve the people in this community, by the people who love it."

The Foundation says Barrett is an Austin native whose mother taught at the high school for 25 years and was head of the Foreign Language Department. He moved back to Austin in October 2019.

“The Austin area has an incredibly generous history of giving to enhance our way of life," says Barrett. "I look forward to the challenge of finding new resources to support the mission of the Austin Area Foundation.”

Barrett founded his own employment search firm which specialized in recruiting attorneys and served two terms on the board of directors of the National Association of Legal Search Consultants. Barrett has also raised nearly $3 million for various causes through charity golf tournaments and has served on the boards of the Oklahoma Sinfonia and Chorale, Actors’ Theatre of Tulsa, and Opera Columbus, on the board of directors of the Indiana Children’s Wish Fund, and as the chair of the Packer Classic benefiting the Austin Public Education Foundation.