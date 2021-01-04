New leader for DMC EDA

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A new leader takes the reins Monday of the Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency (DMC EDA).

Patrick Seeb steps in as executive director, replacing the retiring Lisa Clarke.

“As we begin 2021, I’m honored to take on this new role,” says Seeb. “We have accomplished much in the first phase of development thanks to the power of collaboration. We have learned to pivot over the past year, and as a resilient community, we are poised to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic from a position of strength.”

Seeb was previously the DMC EDA’s senior director of economic development and placemaking and before that served for 20 years as executive director of the Saint Paul Riverfront Corporation.