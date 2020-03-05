New layout proposed for Thursdays Downtown in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Thursdays Downtown could be getting a new look in 2020.

Organizers say they’re moving forward with a new layout for the summer event. Under the new plan, Thursdays Downtown would take place along:

• 1st Avenue Southwest from 2nd Street Southwest to just before the 3rd Street Ramp exit across from The Loop

• 3rd Street Southwest from the 3rd Street alley to 1st Avenue Southwest

• 1st Avenue Southwest from 4th Street Southwest to 6th Street Southwest

• 5th Street Southwest from 1st Avenue Southwest to alley

“Thursdays Downtown brings 220,000 people and an estimated $8 million in economic impact to downtown seasonally,” said Holly Masek, Rochester Downtown Alliance executive director. “The event has come to mean a lot to Rochester. We greatly appreciate the accommodations being made by impacted property owners and City officials to ensure its continued success. Moving an event like this is complicated, but we are carefully working through logistics and marketing to make sure the event’s relocation is as seamless and successful as possible.”

This new layout still has to make it through the city’s formal permitting process.

“We see this move as a great opportunity to highlight new parts of downtown and we are excited to already have the support of partners to share our vision,” said Monika Kopet, Rochester Downtown Alliance director of events and strategic partnerships. “The Rochester International Airport, which sponsored the Peace Plaza stage the past three years, has signed on to support the new 6th Avenue Stage.”

Organizers say they started considering a new layout for Thursdays Downtown in reaction to anticipated construction at the intersection of Peace Plaza and 1st Avenue Southwest, which is scheduled to begin in spring 2020.