New karst learning exhibit teaches the community how to protect our drinking water

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency debuted their new karst learning exhibit that will be on display in various libraries across southeast Minnesota.

Karst is pourous and susceptible to pollutants running through it to our ground water where all of the drinking water in southeast Minnesota is from. The new hands-on exhibit is designed to show people how to help protect karst. "You learn about some of the different features of karst like sinkholes and caves and disappearing streams," explained educator Karen Van Norman.

There are things people can do right in their own backyard to help make sure we can have clean drinking water. "Not using so many pesticides and herbicides because they can easily leak through the shallow ground surface that there is and get into the karst," said Van Norman.

You can see the first display of the exhibit in the Wabasha Public Library.