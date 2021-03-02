New jet service takes off from Mason City Municipal Airport

MASON CITY, Iowa - It's been 9 years since jet service last took off from Mason City Municipal Airport. Now in 2021, it's making a comeback.

Monday was the start of non-stop Sky West Airlines/United Express jet service from North Iowa to Chicago O'Hare. 12 weekly flights will be offered, and will have 50 seats on each jet. The short sojourn only takes roughly 90 minutes, and the average price for a roundtrip ticket is about $160 according to Expedia.

Stacie Till was one of the first passengers on Monday's flight, and also marked the first time she's ever flown out of Mason City. She appreciates saving time and money this way, and would recommend the service to others.

"We don't have to travel to Minneapolis or Des Moines or Cedar Rapids. It's nice to have this service right here."

Because United's hub is at O'Hare, and offers around 200 non-stop flights around the world, airport manager David Sims says the switch to the new service will make travel more straight forward.

"Being a United carrier makes an easier service. You have seamless ticketing, your checked bags will make connections around the world. It makes it that much easier for people to book their travel and travel around the country."

Delta last operated jet service out of Mason City in 2012. The Sky West/United service replaces Air Choice One service at the airport.