Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Chill Advisory View Alerts

New inpatient pharmacy at Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea

It's called the Chemotherapy and Infusion Therapy Pharmacy.

Posted: Feb 19, 2020 6:00 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - It's the latest completed project at Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea. It's called the Chemotherapy and Infusion Therapy Pharmacy.

KIMT News 3 has reported on Mayo's consolidation of services at their Austin and Albert Lea campuses, most inpatient services are now only offered in Austin.

Now, Albert Lea has a brand new inpatient pharmacy in Albert Lea. It's not like a retail pharmacy you go to for prescriptions. This is described as a "behind the scenes pharmacy."

The employees in the inpatient pharmacy will service infusion centers, as well as the emergency room and Psychiatric Services Unit.

"We're servicing more of the patients who come in and they actually don't see us most of the time," Susan Flaker, Mayo Clinic Health System's director of pharmacy for southeast Minnesota, said. "Because they're coming in to get a chemotherapy infusion, they're coming in to the ER. We're reviewing all of their medication orders before they're ever administered to the patient or making the chemotherapy before it's given to the patient to make sure it was made accurately and safely. So we're doing the behind the scenes work that the patient will never really see."

The new facility more than doubled in size from the old facility. It's located on the lower level of the medical center, across from the Cancer Center.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: -12°
Feels Like: -13°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: -15°
Feels Like: 0°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: -14°
Feels Like: -3°
Charles City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: -13°
Feels Like: -9°
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: -16°
Feels Like: -14°
The winter chills is back...for now
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Right to be Forgotten Bill

Image

Rochester International Airport Runway repairs

Image

Air Choice One Milestone

Image

StormTeam 3 Tour at St. Francis of Assiss in Rochester

Image

Garage Fire Connected to Daycare

Image

Students meet with Sen. Grassley

Image

Learning How to Budget

Image

Chris PM Weather Forecast 2/19

Image

75th Anniversary of The Battle of Iwo Jima

Image

Behind The Scenes Pharmacy

Community Events