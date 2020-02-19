New inpatient pharmacy at Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - It's the latest completed project at Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea. It's called the Chemotherapy and Infusion Therapy Pharmacy.

KIMT News 3 has reported on Mayo's consolidation of services at their Austin and Albert Lea campuses, most inpatient services are now only offered in Austin.

Now, Albert Lea has a brand new inpatient pharmacy in Albert Lea. It's not like a retail pharmacy you go to for prescriptions. This is described as a "behind the scenes pharmacy."

The employees in the inpatient pharmacy will service infusion centers, as well as the emergency room and Psychiatric Services Unit.

"We're servicing more of the patients who come in and they actually don't see us most of the time," Susan Flaker, Mayo Clinic Health System's director of pharmacy for southeast Minnesota, said. "Because they're coming in to get a chemotherapy infusion, they're coming in to the ER. We're reviewing all of their medication orders before they're ever administered to the patient or making the chemotherapy before it's given to the patient to make sure it was made accurately and safely. So we're doing the behind the scenes work that the patient will never really see."

The new facility more than doubled in size from the old facility. It's located on the lower level of the medical center, across from the Cancer Center.