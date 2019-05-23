Clear

New initiatives to grow Iowa

On Thursday, Debi Durham paid a visit to Charles City to talk about new initiatives to grow rural Iowa.

Posted: May. 23, 2019 6:04 PM
Updated: May. 23, 2019 6:04 PM
Posted By: Katie Huinker

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - On Thursday, Iowa's leading economic lady paid a visit to Charles City to talk about new initiatives to grow rural Iowa. Debi Durham runs the Iowa Economic Development Authority as well as the Iowa Finance Authority.
One initiative mentioned by Durham is called “This is Iowa.” She says when you see a brochure or advertisement for Iowa you often see a farm with farmland and rolling hills. That's all well and good but now the state wants to broaden the story showing that Iowa also has jobs and recreational activities to offer as well.
Durham went over research that shows people are aware Iowa has natural landscapes, affordable housing and low crime, but people weren't as aware of the jobs available or the recreational opportunities. That's where "This is Iowa” comes in. The website features stories of the people living and working in the state and activities. Brochures and advertisements will soon reflect this as well. Many in Durham's audience say it's a great idea.
“You know I like it, what you are trying to do is getting people to realize and probably more from an outside perspective, be it regional or national, that like she said, it's not just empty barns and cornfields. There are a lot of amenities here that just aren't thought of,” says Charles City resident Craig Anderson.
You can help spread the good the state has to offer. When you share a picture on social media just use #thisisia.

Community Events