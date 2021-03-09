New information source for local food in North Iowa

KIMT TV-3 NEWS – Healthy Harvest of North Iowa wants to help people find the perfect local food experience all year round.

The organization says it has added a “Grow. Eat. Play.” Information hub to its website that offers seasonal recommendations for local food in North Iowa, including a searchable directory of local farms, local businesses, seasonal recipes and event calendar.

“Local food is at the heart of so many of our favorite seasonal memories, from going to an apple orchard with our family to buying maple syrup for baking in the winter and watching entertainment at the local farmer’s market,” says Marie Boyd, Executive Director of Healthy Harvest. “We wanted to create a space where people can be exposed to new local food experiences and make lasting memories.”

“Grow. Eat. Play.” even has a quiz to help people find the perfect local food experience for every season.

“North Iowa has so much to offer. Our local farms are a great source of healthy food and they are some of our favorite places to connect to our community. We’re so excited to share this resource with the residents of this area as well as visitors to North Iowa,” says Lisa Packer, Local Food Coordinator for Cerro Gordo County.

There will also be contact information for local farms and food businesses as well as the schedule for farmers markets happening in the area.