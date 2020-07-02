New information on Charles City athlete who endured racist taunts during game

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - There are new developments in the case of a Charles City High School athlete taunted with racial comments by members of the crowd.

KIMT News 3 spoke with the player, senior Jeremiah Chapman who is on the school's baseball team.

Chapman says the abuse took place during the June 27th double header against Waverly-Shell Rock.

He was in the field when the incident took place and he talks about what he heard from someone in the bleachers.

"I heard the comment 'go back to the fields' and that's what really hurt me because I was like I never worked in a field ever in my life. I don't know why this is being said. I was mad. I told my coach about it," said Chapman. He also said an umpire had taken note of what happened and promised to throw the spectators out of the game if it happened again.

Chapman said earlier in the game, some spectators were calling him 'Colin', in reference to former NFL player Colin Kaepernick. One of the taunts also made reference to George Floyd.

Both school districts are investigating the incident. A statement from Waverly-Shell Rock says those responsible will face 'appropriate individual consequences.'