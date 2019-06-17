New info on Pro Trucking fire in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Investigators are closing in on what caused the June 10 fire at Pro Trucking in Albert Lea.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office and the insurance investigator say they’ve determined the fire started in one of the semis in the building but they’re still trying to figure out what started it.

Flames and explosions rocked the 7,000 square foot maintenance shop in the 77000 block of 209th Street with fire departments from Albert Lea, Austin, Glenville, Hayward, and Hollendale called in to battle the blaze.

No injuries were reported.