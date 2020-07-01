New images released of 'persons of interest' in Twin Cities riot fires

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Federal authorities release new images of possible suspects involved in the Twin Cities protest riots.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) released the images Wednesday and asked for the public’s help in identifying and locating both new persons of interest and individuals previously connected to the arson, vandalism, and violence that broke out after the death of George Floyd. ATF says 13 people have been arrested on federal arson charges so far and six of those arrests are due to assistance from the public.

“We want to thank the public for their outstanding assistance in identifying many of these individuals,” says Special Agent in Charge William Henderson, of the ATF St. Paul Field Division. “We continue to make progress on these arson investigations and highly encourage anyone who participated in the arsons in St. Paul or Minneapolis to come forward.”

ATF has offered nearly $100,000 in rewards for information related to these arson investigations.

“We have methodically worked each of the fire scenes, collecting evidence, interviewing witnesses, and reviewing video footage to help us solve these arson cases,” says Henderson. “We’ve narrowed in on particular individuals who we suspect started one or more fires throughout the Twin Cities. We would appreciate any assistance the public is willing to provide in order to bring these investigations to a successful conclusion.”

Anyone with information on the people in these photos is asked to contact ATF. The preferred method for reporting information is by emailing ATFTips@atf.gov or submitting information via www.ReportIt.com or the Report It mobile app. When using Report It, select “ATF – St. Paul Field Division” as the reporting agency. Tipsters can also call 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477) if internet access is unavailable.

Those providing tip information should include the ATF ID number of the individual and as much information as available relating to their whereabouts. Information can be submitted anonymously, but if a reward is sought, include contact information with the tip.