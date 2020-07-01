Clear

New images released of 'persons of interest' in Twin Cities riot fires

Firefighters stand as an aerial hose sends water on hot spots of a building destroyed near the Minneapolis Police Third Precinct Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis, after a night of rioting and looting . AP photo

Public has helped in six arrests so far.

Posted: Jul 1, 2020 12:43 PM
Updated: Jul 1, 2020 1:48 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

Photo Gallery 16 Images

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Federal authorities release new images of possible suspects involved in the Twin Cities protest riots.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) released the images Wednesday and asked for the public’s help in identifying and locating both new persons of interest and individuals previously connected to the arson, vandalism, and violence that broke out after the death of George Floyd.  ATF says 13 people have been arrested on federal arson charges so far and six of those arrests are due to assistance from the public.

“We want to thank the public for their outstanding assistance in identifying many of these individuals,” says Special Agent in Charge William Henderson, of the ATF St. Paul Field Division. “We continue to make progress on these arson investigations and highly encourage anyone who participated in the arsons in St. Paul or Minneapolis to come forward.”

ATF has offered nearly $100,000 in rewards for information related to these arson investigations.

“We have methodically worked each of the fire scenes, collecting evidence, interviewing witnesses, and reviewing video footage to help us solve these arson cases,” says Henderson. “We’ve narrowed in on particular individuals who we suspect started one or more fires throughout the Twin Cities. We would appreciate any assistance the public is willing to provide in order to bring these investigations to a successful conclusion.”

Anyone with information on the people in these photos is asked to contact ATF. The preferred method for reporting information is by emailing ATFTips@atf.gov or submitting information via www.ReportIt.com or the Report It mobile app. When using Report It, select “ATF – St. Paul Field Division” as the reporting agency. Tipsters can also call 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477) if internet access is unavailable.

Those providing tip information should include the ATF ID number of the individual and as much information as available relating to their whereabouts. Information can be submitted anonymously, but if a reward is sought, include contact information with the tip.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 36303

Reported Deaths: 1476
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin11796776
Ramsey4685217
Stearns226519
Dakota218087
Anoka2097107
Nobles16526
Olmsted104715
Washington100840
Mower9212
Rice8097
Scott6584
Kandiyohi5651
Clay56337
Wright4455
Blue Earth4032
Todd3982
Carver3401
Lyon2952
Sherburne2954
Freeborn2810
Steele2150
Benton2083
Watonwan2030
St. Louis16114
Martin1565
Nicollet14412
Cottonwood1330
Goodhue1198
Winona11915
Crow Wing10212
Pine1000
Chisago931
Otter Tail921
Unassigned8335
Le Sueur821
Carlton810
Dodge810
McLeod810
Polk792
Chippewa751
Itasca6512
Douglas610
Isanti610
Meeker581
Morrison581
Waseca570
Becker540
Jackson540
Faribault530
Murray510
Pennington500
Sibley482
Mille Lacs322
Wabasha310
Brown302
Rock300
Yellow Medicine290
Beltrami270
Fillmore250
Pipestone251
Houston240
Renville242
Norman200
Swift201
Wilkin203
Redwood160
Wadena150
Aitkin140
Big Stone140
Kanabec141
Cass132
Koochiching131
Marshall120
Pope100
Lincoln80
Clearwater70
Lake70
Mahnomen71
Grant60
Roseau60
Hubbard50
Traverse50
Lac qui Parle40
Stevens40
Red Lake30
Kittson20
Cook10
Lake of the Woods00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 28991

Reported Deaths: 715
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk6037177
Woodbury316544
Black Hawk209557
Buena Vista169511
Linn120382
Dallas117529
Johnson11458
Marshall101218
Wapello70030
Story6943
Pottawattamie69211
Crawford6662
Scott63110
Muscatine61544
Dubuque51222
Sioux4550
Tama44529
Wright3700
Louisa36013
Jasper31717
Plymouth3004
Warren2452
Dickinson2412
Washington2259
Hamilton1851
Webster1612
Boone1361
Clarke1252
Allamakee1244
Clay1210
Mahaska11517
Shelby1060
Poweshiek1048
Cerro Gordo991
Clinton951
Bremer876
Des Moines843
Carroll821
Henry823
Taylor780
Cedar751
Emmet750
Franklin750
Pocahontas751
Cherokee720
Monona700
Marion660
Floyd652
Guthrie644
Hardin630
Sac630
Benton581
Jones540
Jefferson530
Osceola510
Harrison500
Monroe506
Humboldt481
Lee482
Hancock470
Iowa470
Buchanan451
Butler452
Calhoun442
Delaware411
Clayton393
Lyon390
Davis371
Madison372
Mills340
Fayette330
Grundy330
Kossuth320
Palo Alto310
Lucas304
Winneshiek290
Greene280
Chickasaw250
Union250
Jackson240
Winnebago240
Mitchell230
Howard220
Ida220
Appanoose203
Page200
Keokuk191
Van Buren190
Audubon171
Cass170
Adair150
Ringgold140
Worth140
Decatur100
Montgomery102
Adams80
Wayne80
Fremont70
Unassigned30
Rochester
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Mason City
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 88°
Albert Lea
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 90°
Austin
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
HOT AND HUMID
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Paws and Claws is in need of more dog food

Image

Clean and Safe Ambassadors Program

Image

Sean's 10pm Weather 6/30

Image

PPP Program Application Deadline

Image

Teacher misuses school funds

Image

A simple wave to stay connected

Image

Riceville duo wins national title

Image

Listening session looks at Police reform

Image

How 'Awesome' are the Blossoms? Digging into the history of Blooming Prairie's color mascot

Image

Transitional Housing Facility Opens

Community Events