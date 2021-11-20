Clear

New hurdle for COVID-19 home testing -- the holiday season

Holiday season could strain COVID-19 home test supplies as more Americans try to screen themselves before Thanksgiving and other family gatherings.

Posted: Nov 20, 2021 9:15 AM
Posted By: By MATTHEW PERRONE AP Health Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions more home tests for COVID-19 are hitting store shelves, but will there be enough for Americans hoping to screen themselves before holiday gatherings?

Gone are last year's long lines to get tested, thanks to nearly a year of vaccinations, increased testing supplies and quicker options. But with many Americans unvaccinated and reports of infections among those who've gotten the shots, some are looking to home tests for an extra layer of safety ahead of this year's festivities.

Janis Alpine of Seattle is getting together with seven relatives for Thanksgiving, including her 97-year-old father. While everyone is vaccinated, she plans to bring enough Abbott rapid tests for them to use.

“I’m just used to testing now," said Alpine, who is retired. “Even though he’s vaccinated, just getting a little bit sick is probably not the best thing for a 97-year-old.”

She began testing herself regularly in September after flights to Las Vegas and the East Coast for vacation. Because local pharmacies sometimes sell out of tests, she usually buys five packs at a time when she finds them.

After weeks of shortages, chains like CVS and Walgreens now say they have ample supplies and recently lifted limits on how many can be purchased at one time. The shift comes after test makers ramped up production, spurred by more than $3 billion in new purchasing contracts and assistance from the government. Home tests are typically more than $10 each and take about 15 minutes.

Despite the improving picture, health experts warn that a winter surge could easily overwhelm supplies, especially if holiday gatherings and colder weather continue sparking new outbreaks across the country. And, they note, the U.S. is still far from having the kind of cheap or free widespread testing seen in some European countries that were early adopters of the technology.

“Unfortunately, we’re still going to be playing catch-up until next year or until demand subsides,” said Neil Sehgal, a health policy specialist at the University of Maryland.

White House officials say the U.S. is on pace to have about 200 million home tests per month by December, quadrupling the number from this summer. Still, spot shortages continue, particularly in cities and suburban communities with higher rates of testing.

“I couldn't find them for the longest time," said Denise Weiss, a retired musician in suburban Philadelphia.

She was able to snap up six tests online last month and plans to share them with family members, particularly her son and daughter who are traveling home via plane and train for Thanksgiving.

Market leader Abbott says it is back to producing 50 million of its BinaxNow tests per month, after slashing production last summer when testing demand plummeted. Only a few home tests are widely available nationwide with new ones set to launch, including from Acon Laboratories.

Much of the upcoming supply won’t be available at places like CVS, Walmart and Target. Bulk purchases by federal and state officials will be distributed to community health centers, nursing homes, schools and other government facilities.

Large employers and private universities are also buying up millions of tests. Under the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for large employers, workers who haven’t been vaccinated are supposed to get tested weekly starting in January.

“We have a little bit of a challenge right now and the math is not perfect” said Mara Aspinall, a health industry researcher at Arizona State University. “While having these tests on the shelves is terrific so people can feel empowered personally, we also have to balance where they are going.”

Under pressure from the Biden administration, the Food and Drug Administration has been clearing home tests at a faster pace, authorizing four of the 13 tests now available in the last two months. In an unusual move, the White House recently announced that the National Institutes of Health will help vet the most promising ones. But it will take time for companies to make and distribute the tests.

The U.S. made huge initial investments into vaccines, essentially betting that widespread immunity would crush the pandemic. But with roughly 60 million Americans age 12 and up still not vaccinated, experts say every region of the country is still vulnerable to the type of outbreaks flaring up in states like Michigan and New Mexico.

For testing advocates, the pandemic’s persistence underscores the need for rapid, widespread COVID-19 screening to quickly catch infections before they spread-- an approach they have championed since the beginning of the U.S. outbreak.

Countries like Britain distributes billions of tests for free and recommend testing twice a week. If the U.S. took that approach for everyone 12 and older, it would need 2.3 billion tests per month, researchers with the non-profit Kaiser Family Foundation noted in a recent report. That’s more than seven times the 300 million monthly tests officials are hoping the country will have by February.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 871203

Reported Deaths: 9279
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1708742000
Ramsey705281029
Dakota64054561
Anoka60691557
Washington38160348
Stearns31982270
St. Louis27673384
Wright24642197
Scott24533175
Olmsted21013126
Sherburne17869120
Carver1576865
Clay11602101
Blue Earth1094365
Rice10943137
Crow Wing10727121
Chisago951170
Kandiyohi9482104
Otter Tail9403119
Benton8560122
Beltrami782492
Goodhue753593
Douglas743099
Itasca731593
Mower711046
Winona687856
McLeod679482
Isanti660181
Steele652430
Morrison648977
Becker605670
Polk577584
Freeborn538843
Nobles517954
Carlton510572
Lyon508361
Mille Lacs497769
Nicollet494857
Pine488040
Cass481150
Todd472340
Brown454957
Le Sueur434033
Meeker413157
Martin370543
Waseca357532
Wabasha35609
Hubbard339248
Dodge335611
Roseau303531
Wadena292337
Fillmore289715
Redwood271545
Houston259917
Renville259551
Faribault246731
Sibley239517
Pennington239429
Kanabec232634
Cottonwood218832
Chippewa211641
Aitkin210747
Pope196210
Watonwan191620
Yellow Medicine180421
Rock172428
Swift163521
Stevens160311
Koochiching159722
Jackson157516
Clearwater151220
Murray149011
Marshall148321
Pipestone146529
Lake125924
Lac qui Parle116725
Wilkin116715
Mahnomen103513
Norman10159
Grant9409
Big Stone9185
Lincoln8575
Kittson69222
Red Lake68910
Traverse5936
Unassigned546124
Lake of the Woods5195
Cook2920

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 507393

Reported Deaths: 7203
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk78798785
Linn31443423
Scott26181288
Black Hawk21622371
Woodbury20244256
Johnson19244105
Dubuque17824240
Pottawattamie15439211
Dallas14994111
Story1356756
Warren8247102
Cerro Gordo7769121
Clinton7567111
Webster7256121
Des Moines7027101
Marshall661892
Muscatine6554117
Wapello6330143
Jasper609590
Sioux598277
Lee5838104
Marion548197
Buena Vista499648
Plymouth480988
Henry413353
Jones395361
Benton393059
Washington385961
Bremer385071
Boone380438
Carroll364155
Mahaska356764
Crawford350347
Dickinson312055
Buchanan298739
Jackson295347
Clay293035
Kossuth285176
Delaware284054
Hardin280153
Fayette279353
Tama276377
Page268933
Wright262249
Cedar262127
Hamilton255557
Winneshiek251841
Floyd249948
Clayton236559
Poweshiek231843
Harrison230178
Madison230025
Cass229566
Butler226742
Iowa224334
Mills216429
Jefferson215343
Hancock209439
Winnebago209036
Cherokee206946
Lyon203242
Appanoose200756
Allamakee200655
Calhoun194819
Shelby193041
Union183039
Humboldt182029
Grundy179537
Franklin177129
Mitchell176743
Emmet175846
Louisa175152
Chickasaw174621
Sac166826
Guthrie165036
Montgomery159445
Clarke156229
Keokuk149439
Palo Alto148932
Howard141724
Monroe141739
Unassigned12930
Ida125941
Greene124217
Davis122725
Lucas121825
Monona119739
Pocahontas118424
Worth11829
Adair111037
Osceola103318
Decatur96513
Taylor94814
Fremont94412
Van Buren90222
Wayne81925
Ringgold75629
Audubon73115
Adams5658
