New housing relief funding available for Minnesotans

ROCHESTER, Minn. - If you're behind on rent or mortgage due to COVID-19 there's now a new relief option beginning Monday.

There's $100 in CARES act funding being distributed by the Minnesota Housing Agency.

Olmsted County will receive $1.6 million of that portion. However, only renters and homeowners impacted by COVID-19 qualify for the funding; landlords can't apply for assistance.

However, if you do qualify for the funds that money will go directly to the landlord, cash payments won't be given out.

Olmsted County says this is necessary to avoid evictions and support families who have lost jobs form the coronavirus pandemic.

Director of family support Corrine Erickson says as well as helping those that can't pay rent it will benefit landlords even if they can't apply.

She explained, "We can make sure they get those rents, we can avoid evictions. Anytime we avoid an eviction it's a better thing than to have families or households go through the eviction process."

If you're interested in applying you can call 211 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; staff speaking multiple languages will be on hand.

You can also text 211 and type “MNRENT,” or go online to 211unitedway.org.