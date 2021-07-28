New housing development set to go up on Clear Lake's South Shore

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A new housing development is set to take shape on Clear Lake's South Shore.

At their Tuesday meeting, the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors approved a zoning change request on a piece of property along South Shore Drive that sits across from the Bell Harbor neighborhood and next to Clear Lake Boats. JMS Property Management's plans call for a 6-unit multi-family townhome complex, split into two, 3-unit structures. The plan also includes a retention pond for drainage.

Original plans called for 8 units, but concerns from nearby homeowners had the plan modified.