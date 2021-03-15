New hotel ready to open in downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The owners say the new Hyatt House Rochester Mayo Clinic Area will officially open on March 25.

The 172-room hotel is located just blocks from downtown Rochester and is the first ever “Qualified Opportunity Zone” project, a part of the Destination Medical Center development.

“We are incredibly enthusiastic about the opportunity to provide much-needed extended-stay accommodations for thousands of Mayo Clinic patients and their families,” said Cameron Gunter of PEG Companies, owners of the new Hyatt House. “We sincerely thank public officials for declaring the construction of this project an ‘essential business’ during the pandemic, allowing us to continue pushing forward and making progress throughout 2020 and 2021.”

PEG Companies say the hotel will offer:

• 172 Extended Stay Suites with fully equipped kitchens, comfy living rooms, spacious bedrooms and stylish bathrooms

• Free Wi-Fi throughout the hotel and guestrooms

• The Commons, a comfy lounge with an open and welcoming space for guests to relax, gather, and socialize, the Outdoor Terrace with city views, and outdoor fire pits and BBQ on the ground level patio to sip cocktails and enjoy savory bites

• Complimentary Morning Spread, a full hot breakfast served daily for guests, featuring a build-your-own Omelet Bar and assorted Breakfast Breads, + Bowls Bar with steel-cut oatmeal, fresh fruit and more, along with vegetarian and gluten free options

• The H BAR, which features the Sip + Snack Menu, a delicious menu with items including soups and sandwiches, plus premium beers and wines, offered seven days a week

• 24-hour H Market to meet the everyday needs of guests, from snacks and sundries to freshly prepared salads and sandwiches

• 24-hour Gym to keep fitness routines going

• Gathering Rooms with more than 1,500 square feet of flexible meeting spaces including a 4th floor Outdoor Terrace, a tasty food and beverage menu, audiovisual equipment and a House Host to make sure events are a success

• Borrows Menu with often-forgotten items from phone charges to razors

• A Very Important Resident (VIR) program, including complimentary grocery shopping, and other personalized perks, for guests with 30 or more consecutive nights

• Additional services, including guest laundry and complimentary grocery shopping available to extended-stay guests

• A pet-friendly policy that welcomes dogs or cats

• ADA Accessible rooms and patient care amenities

• Complimentary hotel shuttle for guests needing transportation downtown and to Mayo Clinic / Saint Mary’s Hospital

Reservations are currently being accepted beginning April 8.