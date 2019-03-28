Clear
New hotel ready to open in downtown Rochester

Hilton says guest will be welcome on April 16.

Posted: Mar. 28, 2019
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Construction is complete on the new Hilton Hotel in downtown Rochester.

The company says the new building at the corner of South Broadway and East Center Street will welcome its first guests on April 16.

“Providing luxury accommodations and experiences in Rochester is necessary as the city continues to grow,” says Andy Chafoulias, CEO of Titan Development & Investments. “We are thankful for the dedicated efforts of the City of Rochester and its current and former administration in helping to make the Hilton a reality.”

The hotel was developed by Rochester-based Titan Development & Investments in partnership with Chicago-based Harbor Bay Real Estate Advisors. The general contractor was Kraus-Anderson Construction HGA Architects and Engineers designed the project.

Images courtesy of Titan Development and Investments

