New home for the Forest City Public Library

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa library is getting a new home.

Forest City says it will pay $150,000 for the building at 145 East L Street, formerly Forest City Foods, and renovate it into the new location of the city’s Public Library.

“We have been short on space for programming, books and small meetings for many years,“ says Library Director Christa Cosgrif. At 9,000 square feet, the new location will more than double the library’s size. “We are looking forward to providing a modern, updated library for the community and visitors,“ says Cosgriff.

The Forest City Public Library opened in 1899 and has been at its present location of 115 East L Street since 1970.