New home for Cerro Gordo County public health

Relocating permanently after roof collapse at Mohawk Square.

Posted: Jul 29, 2019 12:15 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A new permanent home is selected for the Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health.

The Department had to relocate its operations after a roof collapse in May at the Mohawk Square building. Since then, health services have been provided from a temporary location at the Community Health Center.

The new location at 2570 4th Street SW in Mason City, next door to Hobby Lobby on Highway 122, will open for business on August 5.

“There are no words to convey our level of gratitude to the Community Health Center and the Law Enforcement Center for allowing us to use space in their buildings to provide our services,” says Kara Ruge, Marketing and Public Information Officer for the Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health. “We are very thankful to have such great community partners willing to open their doors in our time of need.”

As part of the relocation, the immunization clinic and STD/HIV testing clinic will be closed Thursday and Friday.

“We are excited to announce our new location,” says Brian Hanft, Director of Public Health. “We appreciate the public’s ongoing support, flexibility, and patience during this transition. We are thrilled to have a new place to call ‘home’.”

