New hearing set in Rochester attempted murder case

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A new hearing is scheduled in a Rochester murder case.

Abdirahman Abdukadir Abdullahi, 28 of Rocheter, was arrested in September 2019. Law enforcement said he and Iman Abucar-Hagi Iman of Rochester shot a man several times at Meadow Park Apartments, leaving the man paralyzed after gunshots to the upper chest, back of the head, and below the knee.

Iman has already pleaded guilty to that and shooting two other people. He was sentenced to 12 years and two months in prison.

Abdullahi pleaded not guilty to 1st and 2nd degree attempted murder and 1st and 2nd degree assault in January 2020. The last hearing in his case was August 2020.

A new hearing is now set for February 4 in Olmsted County District Court.