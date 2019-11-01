Clear

Hearing set on possible third trial in Rochester murder case

Alexander Weiss
Alexander Weiss

Two trials of Alexander Weiss have ended without a verdict.

Posted: Nov 1, 2019 2:10 PM
Updated: Nov 1, 2019 2:39 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A new court date is set in a murder case that has twice resulted in a mistrial

A review hearing is scheduled for November 26 at 1:30 pm on whether a third trial should be scheduled for Alexander Weiss, 26 of Rochester.  The Olmsted County Attorney's Office says it has made no decision on a third trial yet.

Weiss was charged with 2nd degree murder in January 2018 for the shooting death of 17-year-old Muhammed Rahim. Authorities say Weiss shot Rahim after a car crash. Weiss says he felt threatened by Rahim and acted in self-defense.

Trials in May and October ended in mistrials when jurors could not agree on a unanimous verdict.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Albert Lea
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 37°
Austin
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 37°
Charles City
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Rochester
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 31°
Cold temperatures are frozen in place
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean Forecast 11/1

Image

Warning Chronic Wasting Disease

Image

Section volleyball semifinals

Image

Nora Springs boy dresses up as George Mallet for Halloween

Image

Looking at the weekend weather forecast

Image

Trick-or-treating in the cold

Image

Car fire connected to shooting in Rochester

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 10/31

Image

Triton School Referendum

Image

Mayo Reverse Trick or Treat

Community Events