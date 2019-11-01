Hearing set on possible third trial in Rochester murder case

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A new court date is set in a murder case that has twice resulted in a mistrial

A review hearing is scheduled for November 26 at 1:30 pm on whether a third trial should be scheduled for Alexander Weiss, 26 of Rochester. The Olmsted County Attorney's Office says it has made no decision on a third trial yet.

Weiss was charged with 2nd degree murder in January 2018 for the shooting death of 17-year-old Muhammed Rahim. Authorities say Weiss shot Rahim after a car crash. Weiss says he felt threatened by Rahim and acted in self-defense.

Trials in May and October ended in mistrials when jurors could not agree on a unanimous verdict.