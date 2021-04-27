New hearing assistance technology comes to the Paramount Theatre

AUSTIN, Minn. – A new system will help the hard of hearing enjoy performances at the Paramount Theatre.

Thanks to new technology provided by a private donor, every live show at the Paramount will now have devices for people who wear a Bluetooth-enabled hearing aid and those who do not wear a hearing aid. The devices will help overcome background noise, reverberation and distance from the sound source.

“These devices are a game changer for patrons with hearing loss. We know that patrons struggle to hear the details, for example the lyrics to a song, in our theatre,” says Laura Helle, Austin Area Arts Executive Director. “We are proud to offer the same technology being used in other theatres across the country and the world to help everyone enjoy the show.”

Austin Area Arts says this hearing assistive technology is part of a multi-year accessibility plan to ensure that all individuals are provided with full and equal enjoyment of the programs, events, services, and activities provided.