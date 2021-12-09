New hangar at Rochester airport will help business expand

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Rochester is getting a $250,000 state grant to build a new airport hangar.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development says the 12,000 square foot hanger will be leased to Great Planes Aviation (GPA), an aircraft technology maintenance company, to help it quality to be an FAA-certified 144 repair station and handle Cirrus, Gulfstream, Bombardier, and other jet aircraft.

“I commend this investment in Rochester’s airport to grow their footprint and their workforce,” says DEED Commissioner Steve Grove. “The regional airport provides a direct line to southeastern Minnesota communities and the world renowned Mayo Clinic.”

GPA itself will invest $500,000 in the hangar project, with the City of Rochester providing the rest of the money. GPA currently employs 10 full-time employees and plans to expand to 32.