New guidelines for Minnesota salons and spa services

ROCHESTER, Minn. - In just a week and a half, salons and spas will be able to open their doors to the public.

Starting June 1st, Essence Skin Clinic in downtown Rochester will begin offering all spa services.

If you're looking to get pampered or back to your beauty regimen, you'll have to follow new guidelines.

Clients will be required to wear gloves, a mask, and have their temperatures taken the moment they walk in for their appointment. Brooke Sanneman is a nurse at the clinic. She says the intake process will now include a series of questions regarding your current medical condition.

"Current guidelines that they have in play are necessary and they are going to have to be there,” Sanneman said. “We are going to follow them as best as we can. We will have our masks on at all times. We will have our gloves on when doing procedures.”

She adds that clients will need to give themselves more time before their appointment. If they choose to sit in their waiting room, they will have to social distance. They also have the option to wait in their car after the intake process is completed.