New grocery store to be built in Byron

BYRON, Minn. – Fareway is buying land in Byron for new 20,000 square foot grocery store.

City officials say the company will purchase four acres in the southeastern part of Byron, off Fourth Street NE near Opportunity Services.

"As the Mayor I received many inquiries if a new grocery store is coming to Byron,” says Mayor Daryl Glassmaker. “I have heard a lot of positive input about the Fareway Corporation. I am excited to have Fareway join our business community and serve the needs of the Byron citizens.”

The land is being bought from the Byron Economic Development Authority, which acquired 11 acres from a group of banks in 2018 after they had taken over the land from Farr Development.

Fareway currently operates about 122 grocery stores in Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, Illinois, and South Dakota.

The Byron Market Place grocery store closed in 2018.

Image courtesy of the City of Byron