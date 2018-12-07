New grocer hiring employees

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Fresh Thyme Farmers Market is getting ready to open its doors on January 9 but first, it needs employees. The grocery store held a job fair on Friday seeking workers to fill 110 positions.

The grocer is bringing job opportunities and another grocery store option to the downtown area.

"We want to be able to be that community store and that local grocer that people know trust and enjoy that brings healthy options but you can still get your potato chips," laughs L.J. Gearhart, the Rochester location's store director.

There will be another job fair the 13th-15th.