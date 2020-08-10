New grants available for small businesses

ROCHESTER, Minn. - If you're a struggling business owner you might qualify for some assistance.

The Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce is working with business owners to help them learn what grants are available and how they can apply.

The webinar called "New Grants Available for Small Business: Learn How to Apply for a Piece of the Pie" took place on Monday morning.

During the meeting they detailed how the city of Rochester is making $500,000 available for local businesses holding licenses with the city, around $400,000 of those funds will be granted to liquor license holders.

Olmsted County is also providing up to $25,000 in grants to private businesses to help cover payroll expenses, mortgage payments and rent.

Communications director Brent Ackerman said, "It's an awful lot of information coming from different sources all at the same time and we just want to make sure people are clear about what is available and that you can apply for more than one of these too depending on your situation."

