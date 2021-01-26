New grant program available for Iowa bars and restaurants

MASON CITY, Iowa - More help is available for bars and restaurants in Iowa that have struggled through the pandemic.

The State of Iowa is launching a new grant program to assist those small businesses.

Governor Kim Reynolds has set aside nearly $40 million in CARES Act money to fund the grants. Eligible businesses could receive a maximum of $25,000, depending on their losses.

"You need to have at least shown a 15% decrease in sales, gross sales and that needs to be verified from your sales tax reciepts," said Brook Boehmler, director of the Small Business Development Center at NIACC, explaining one of the criteria businesses need to meet to get the grant.

The money is available for bars, breweries, wineries, and full-service restaurants.

Amounts awarded will depend on how much profit a business lost between April 1st and September 30th of last year.

Boehmler says our local bars and restaurants still need help.

"We really appreciate this funding, because we've seen a lot of restaurants are still hurting," he said.

Businesses can submit an application starting on February 1st and you have until February 15th to get them in. Learn more about the grant program here.