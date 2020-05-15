New fuel efficient fire truck on the job in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A new fire truck with fuel-saving technology is going into service for the Rochester Fire Department.

Truck 42 is a Pierce Velocity 100 foot Heavy-Duty Aerial Platform ladder truck. It replaces an 85 foot ladder truck that is more than 20 years old and the new truck has “idle reduction technology” that will cut fuel use by an estimated 50 percent per year.

“The City of Rochester is committed to creating a sustainable and resilient future for our community” says Rochester Fire Chief Eric Kerska. “Selecting a fire apparatus with idle reduction technology supports our initiatives to reduce emissions and fuel usage. It’s a substantial way we can continue to do our part to support the health of the environment in which our residents live.”

Truck 42 will respond out of Fire Station 4 at 1875 41st Street NW.

“Our team welcomed the environmental forward-thinking of the City of Rochester and Rochester Fire Department as we collaboratively explored options for fire truck idle reduction technology,” says Tom Soland, unit sales representative with MacQueen Emergency Group. “Knowing the system could not effect on scene operations or take up a lot of space on the fire truck, it was critical our teamwork with engineers at Pierce to test a design that would meet all apparatus requirements.”

As is tradition, Truck 42 will be dedicated to a past member of the Rochester Fire Department. Motor Operator Otis D. Ondler died January 23rd, 1976, after suffering a heart attack while fighting a structure fire. Ondler served on the department for nearly 29 years and his name is stenciled onto the exterior of the truck’s cab.