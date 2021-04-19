New food drive for Rochester Community Schools

ROCHESTER, Minn- Learning is challenging when students are hungry. As students return to in-person learning, Rochester schools are addressing new and existing barriers for them to achieve academic success. A local business and non-profit are partnering up to help them.

White's Cleaning & Restoration and United Way of Olmsted County are collecting items for students dealing with food insecurity and to help replenish the family resource rooms at the schools.

"We are seeing the need for our resource rooms to be stocked," said United Way of Olmsted County Outreach Coordinator Amy Wilfahrt

Rochester Community Schools consist of Gage Elementary, Riverside Elementary, John Marshal High School, and the Alternative Learning Center. Donations can be dropped off at five businesses in The Med City. They include American Family Insurance, White's Cleaning & Restoration, CBD Centers-Marketplace, COUNTRY Financial, and Rochester Area Builders.

"Our mission is to unite people to the resources they need," explained Wilfahrt.

The items White's and United Way are looking for consist of non-perishable foods and gift cards.

"Food is a great tangible way for our community members to get out there and help those students facing food insecurity at this time," Wilfahrt tells KIMT News 3.

Supplies can be dropped off on weekdays from 9am-4pm. The drive will conclude on May 7th.