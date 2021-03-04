New fishing pier coming to Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn- The decision of where to fish in The Med City will soon be tougher. A new place to cast your rod is in the works at Cascade Lake Park. The new fishing pier will be west of where people can use the lake and its beach to swim and tan. According to Rochester Park Planner Jeff Feece, the city has been planning to add a fishing pier there since 2005.

"It's another piece of the puzzle out there that were hoping to get in the works here soon," said Feece. "It's really meant to be a multipurpose park along with all the other amenities. One of the big things we wanted to provide out there was fishing and other kind of aquatic activities."

The pier is also part of turning Cascade Lake Park into a multipurpose recreational area. People who use the park are upbeat about the addition of the fishing pier.

"I think the more people that can utilize the parks in Rochester, the better," said fisherman Greg Thompson.

The pier is planned to be installed either by late fall or next spring.

"Were working hard to provide and bring some of these things to the community and we realize how important it is

especially given the pandemic," Feece told KIMT News 3. "I think people have kind of somewhat rediscovered the park's system and have really made a lot of use of it."

There also plans to have areas of the lake where people can do some boating and kayaking.