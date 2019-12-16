Clear
BREAKING NEWS Train derailment in Manly Full Story

New exhibits going up at Lime Creek Nature Center

From seeing a muskrat habitat to early settler life, new exhibits and additions aim to enhance an already great experience with nature in North Iowa

Posted: Dec 16, 2019 1:50 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - If you haven't paid a visit to the Lime Creek Nature Center recently, you might be in for a surprise.

Crews have been working on adding new, more interactive displays focusing on area geology, habitats, plants and animals, such as a nocturnal room featuring animals such as a coyote, fox and owl, and even a wetland display. They're all part of a nearly $400,000 makeover project.

Michael and Nancy Roddy are volunteers at the center, and say it's part of enhancing the experience visitors receive at the center.

"It's much more educational than it was. It was visual displays before of animals that had been stuffed and had a little name tag on them, but they didn't have much of a description of the environment. They're trying to do more work on environmental improvement and protection."

They add that students that visit and tour the center are very inquisitive about the nature that surrounds them.

"They want to learn, and they're asking questions, and it's fun to experience that with their families. And experience 15 squirrels feeding off the bird seed."

Stakeholders raised around $380,000 thanks to donations and an estate to cover the costs of the exhibits.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
15° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 4°
Albert Lea
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 9°
Austin
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 11°
Charles City
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 6°
Rochester
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 4°
Warmer temps on the horizon
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Lego tournament in Rochester

Image

Renovations at Lime Creek Nature Center

Image

First public skate at new multipurpose arena

Image

Christmas tree shopping

Image

Train derailment in Manly

Image

No Longer Homeless for the Holidays

Image

Sean Weather 12/15

Image

Mohawks play final game at the Old Barn

Image

Learning the snowmobile prerequisites

Image

Mason City youth hockey plays final game at The Barn

Community Events