New exhibits going up at Lime Creek Nature Center

MASON CITY, Iowa - If you haven't paid a visit to the Lime Creek Nature Center recently, you might be in for a surprise.

Crews have been working on adding new, more interactive displays focusing on area geology, habitats, plants and animals, such as a nocturnal room featuring animals such as a coyote, fox and owl, and even a wetland display. They're all part of a nearly $400,000 makeover project.

Michael and Nancy Roddy are volunteers at the center, and say it's part of enhancing the experience visitors receive at the center.

"It's much more educational than it was. It was visual displays before of animals that had been stuffed and had a little name tag on them, but they didn't have much of a description of the environment. They're trying to do more work on environmental improvement and protection."

They add that students that visit and tour the center are very inquisitive about the nature that surrounds them.

"They want to learn, and they're asking questions, and it's fun to experience that with their families. And experience 15 squirrels feeding off the bird seed."

Stakeholders raised around $380,000 thanks to donations and an estate to cover the costs of the exhibits.