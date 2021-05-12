New exhibition "Counterspaces" opens at Rochester Art Center

ROCHESTER, Minn. - There's a new interactive display at the Rochester Art Center that community members are being invited to participate in and explore.

The "Counterspaces" exhibition is working to give a voice to marginalized community members. The center says space is meant to be a collective healing project and the works of poetry and art are dedicated to listening to the stories, thoughts, and feelings of the artists.

Curator Zoe Cinel said, "It's a matter of representation and creating spaces that are safe for those community members to share their stories."

The artists are students enrolled at the University of Rochester and their work is showing the impact of racialized violence against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders as well as Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC).

Artist Melody Yang says she feels a lot of Hmong representation is lost in Minnesota but through her "Counterspace" she was able to amplify her voice and share it with the community.

When asked how she hopes the community views her piece she responded, "Not all Asian Americans are the same, each one has a story and a deeply rich culture they would like to embrace."

The art center is also inviting visitors to make their own contribution to a poetry and origami wall by reflecting on the exhibition's theme.

