New executive director named for Rochesterfest

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One of the biggest annual events in Rochester has a new leader.

Brandon Helgeson is the new executive director of Rochesterfest. He is replacing Brent Ackerman, who left the job after four years to become director of sales and marketing for the Rochester Civic Theatre Company.

“I am excited to be taking on the Executive Director position for Rochesterfest. I plan to pick up where my dedicated predecessor Brent Ackerman left off,” says Helgeson. “I look forward to applying my 30 years of experience to working on this celebration of our city as it continues to grow and evolve.”

Helgeson is the owner of Big Bang Companies and has been a member of the Olmsted County Fair Board.

Rochesterfest 2020 is scheduled for June 20-28 at Soldiers Field Park and other venues throughout the area.