New executive director named for Rochester Art Center

ROCHESTER, Minn. – After a nationwide search, Pamela Hugdahl has been named the new Executive Director of the Rochester Art Center.

"I am delighted to join the talented and passionate staff of the Rochester Art Center, and I look forward to leading the organization with a positive outlook as it enters its 75th year during a time of significant change, both for Rochester and the world at large,” says Hugdahl. “The arts become a crucial outlet and a source of community during periods of uncertainty, and I’m eager to champion the Rochester Art Center’s distinct position as a world-class art destination that adds value to the lives of area residents and visitors.”

Hugdahl was previously the administrative director of the Port Washington Saukville Arts Council in the state of Washington and began her career at the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis from 2000-2013.

“Pam’s leadership qualities, enthusiasm, and vision for the Rochester Art Center make her an ideal fit for this role,” says RAC board president Rachel Bohman. “Her track record of success in the areas of funding, programming, driving membership, and administration stood out to the entire board, and I know we are all excited to support her efforts to take the RAC to new heights.”