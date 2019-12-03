New electronic kiosks at Rochester parking lot

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Civic Center North parking lot is now using electronic payment kiosks.

Rochester city officials say the lot at 317 E Center Street will be a pay-by-space operation with each space assigned to a number that can be entered into pay stations. Drivers will be able to buy time for the space at 40 cents per hour for up to 10 hours.

That will increase to 50 cents an hour on January 1, 2020.

The pay stations will accepts coins, cash, and credit or debit cards. ParkMobile, Rochester app for parking meters, will also be acceptable.

Enforcement of parking will now be handled by Rochester Police Parking Enforcement, with expired time or failure to pay the appropriate fee resulting in a citation.