New effort to test 20,000 Minnesotans a day for coronavirus

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz is announcing a breakthrough in rapid, widespread testing for the coronavirus in Minnesota.

Joined by representatives from the Mayo Clinic, the University of Minnesota, and the state’s health care delivery systems, the Governor says they’re building the capacity to test as many as 20,000 people a day.

“When Minnesota faces a challenge, we rise up—together,” says Governor Walz. “I’m proud to partner with Minnesota’s innovative health care systems and leading research institutions to pioneer how states can begin to move forward amid COVID-19.”

The new statewide testing strategy is aimed at testing anyone with symptoms, isolating confirmed cases, and expanding public health surveillance tools. Funded in part by $36 million from the COVID-19 Minnesota Fund, it will create the ability to deliver 20,000 molecular and 15,000 serology tests per day.

“This expanded testing capacity will be transformative to our COVID-19 response, especially for vulnerable populations: individuals living in congregate care settings or experiencing homelessness; communities of color and American Indians; and critical workers,” says Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan. “By testing more people, we will build a better picture of how COVID-19 is impacting our state and how to combat it. I am grateful to the extraordinary health care professionals at the University of Minnesota, Mayo Clinic, and all of our health systems for making this partnership possible.”

The Minnesota Department of health will work with Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota to establish a central lab to accommodate the expanded testing and a virtual command center in coordination with the health systems to monitor daily testing needs and coordinate rapid responses to outbreaks.

“Mayo Clinic has been leading the nation in COVID-19 testing since the pandemic’s emergence. As always, Mayo Clinic continues to put Minnesota first,” says William Morice, M.D., PhD, President of Mayo Clinic Laboratories. “Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayo Clinic has prioritized Minnesota’s needs, offering the state unlimited access to Mayo’s unmatched testing capabilities and providing assistance and expertise whenever asked. Mayo’s commitment continues today as we pledge further support for Minnesota’s statewide testing strategy.”

The expanded testing will include intensive testing of: vulnerable populations, including Minnesotans living in congregate settings and those experiencing homelessness; staff that serve vulnerable populations and health care workers; communities of color and American Indian populations; and workforce for critical infrastructure.

“We are committed to our vital public health obligation of aggressively expanding access to COVID-19 testing throughout the state. It will be core to any effort to safely reopen our state” says Jakub Tolar, MD, PhD, Dean of the University of Minnesota Medical School. “This is a complex health challenge. It is only fitting that two of Minnesota’s pre-eminent research institutions answer the call together in our commitment to tackling this pandemic. We are deeply grateful to Governor Walz and Minnesota leaders for supporting this testing strategy."

This partnership will work to identify and respond to emerging “hotspots” of infection. They will collect data on prevalence, geographic distribution, and barriers to care for the virus, and they will conduct groundbreaking research on COVID-19 to assure that tests are applied according to the best emerging science.

State Rep. Tina Liebling (DFL – Rochester), chair of the House Health and Human Services Finance Division, issued the following statement:

“With great hopefulness, the state is partnering with Mayo Clinic, the University of Minnesota, and other health care entities to tap their expertise and move our state through this crisis as quickly as possible. Minnesota is fortunate to have great institutions that are ready to deploy testing and coordinate resources in service to all the people of our state, and I am pleased that we have the resources to partner with them. With this partnership, Minnesota will lead the way on testing for COVID-19 and move toward a well-informed and safe reopening of our economy just as quickly as possible. I will continue working with the Minnesota Department of Health, the Walz administration, and my colleagues in the Legislature to ensure the success of the project.”

State Senator Carla Nelson (R-Rochester) issued the following statement:

“This agreement is amazing news for Minnesotans, and I applaud the governor for fast-tracking it. We are all in agreement that widespread availability of testing is the key to getting through this pandemic. Just yesterday, the Senate heard Senate File 4476, my bill that would facilitate an increase in testing capabilities to meet the state’s testing goal. We cannot have an economic recovery, much less a fast one, without widespread testing. Robust testing will be one of the best ways to get Minnesotans back to work and school safely and quickly. This will bolster our economy and improve our State’s budget forecasts more than any other investments. If we ever hope to safely return to some semblance of normalcy, we have to know who is sick, who they may have come into contact with, and who has already been sick and recovered. We have not yet had that critical information, but this partnership will help us get there."

“I also want to give a special thank you to the Mayo Clinic. As I have said before, Mayo will be the institution that leads us out of this pandemic, and they have stepped up time and time again. We are blessed to have such a fantastic resource right here in Rochester.”