Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

New effort to address homelessness comes to Rochester

It’s called The Landing MN.

Posted: Feb. 12, 2019 8:45 AM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Dan Fifield is leaving his 15-year-long career as an ER nurse, to start a non-profit addressing homelessness with his wife.

After interacting with the homeless population often on the job and realizing the need, Fifield and his wife are starting a non-profit to help called, The Landing MN.

“We feel as a core group that everybody needs a soft place to land at some point in their life,” Fifield said.

Right now, it’s an organization. The application to become a non-profit is in, and is just waiting approval from the Internal Revenue Service.

In the meantime, the group is simply having conversations with the homeless to see what they needs really are.

Fifield said they’re finding it’s anything from helping someone fill out an online job application, to helping someone remember to take their medications.

“It's those things, it's the standing by their side, walking the walk with them. I hope we establish that trust in the community, that they know that they can reach out to us and that we can help them with what they need,” he said.

With many non-profits already helping the homeless in Rochester, Fifield hopes his organization will also bring consistency to the issue, like opening a homeless shelter that would be open for 24/7 and not just when the temperatures hit below zero.

“We are trying to do our part to at least make sure these people are safe, that they are safe, that they are heard and that somebody out there loves them,” Fifield said.

To learn more about The Landing MN or how to get involved, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 7°
Albert Lea
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 6°
Austin
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 11°
Charles City
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 4°
Rochester
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 3°
Tracking recovering roads and milder air.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Golden Apple: Sarah Glowaski

Image

Tracking Improvements on the Roads Today

Image

MNDPS: Stop posting road conditions from behind the wheel

Image

Spike in teen tobacco use

Image

Eliminating permits to carry and purchase

Image

Jackknifed semis in Southeastern Minnesota

Image

A number of accidents on I-35

Image

Snow free sidewalks

Image

Update: Joice Library Fire

Image

Talking about biking

Community Events