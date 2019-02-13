New effort to address homelessness comes to Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Dan Fifield is leaving his 15-year-long career as an ER nurse, to start a non-profit addressing homelessness with his wife.

After interacting with the homeless population often on the job and realizing the need, Fifield and his wife are starting a non-profit to help called, The Landing MN.

“We feel as a core group that everybody needs a soft place to land at some point in their life,” Fifield said.

Right now, it’s an organization. The application to become a non-profit is in, and is just waiting approval from the Internal Revenue Service.

In the meantime, the group is simply having conversations with the homeless to see what they needs really are.

Fifield said they’re finding it’s anything from helping someone fill out an online job application, to helping someone remember to take their medications.

“It's those things, it's the standing by their side, walking the walk with them. I hope we establish that trust in the community, that they know that they can reach out to us and that we can help them with what they need,” he said.

With many non-profits already helping the homeless in Rochester, Fifield hopes his organization will also bring consistency to the issue, like opening a homeless shelter that would be open for 24/7 and not just when the temperatures hit below zero.

“We are trying to do our part to at least make sure these people are safe, that they are safe, that they are heard and that somebody out there loves them,” Fifield said.

To learn more about The Landing MN or how to get involved, click here.