New effort launched to revitalize section of downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A new effort is being launched to revitalize a 60 acre area southeast of downtown Rochester.

The Downtown Waterfront S.E. Small Area Plan (DWSE SAP) will be used to guide the transformation of the area, which includes about 1,600 feet along the Zumbro River, into a mixed-use neighborhood of the future.

“We are excited to partner with surrounding neighborhoods, property owners, Destination Medical Center, Mayo Clinic, and Camegaran to create a new vision for this area,” says Cindy Steinhauser, director of the Community Development Department. “These 60+ acres are strategically situated between the riverfront, major transportation corridors, downtown and some of Rochester’s oldest, important neighborhoods. This project represents the City Council’s commitment to bridging economic, community and neighborhood development.”

City officials say several large properties within the project area have either been recently sold or are in the process of being sold and they want Rochester to work with new and existing property owners on any significant changes comes to the area.

Supporters say they expect to work on the DWSE SAP for seven to eight months, with the Rochester City Council adopting a final plan sometime in 2021. For more information on this project, click here.