Reynolds: New economic recovery board to propel Iowa out of pandemic

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Gov. Kim Reynolds says Iowa is recovering strongly from the coronavirus pandemic and that its economy is set to grow.

Her comments Thursday came even as some counties reported spikes in infections. Reynolds says the rate of Iowans testing positive has fallen, hospitalizations are down and 21 long-term care centers are coming off an outbreak list.

The Governor has named several business executives to a recovery advisory board that she says will help chart a course for an economic comeback. Reynolds issued a statement on the new group and its mission:

“Iowa’s success has always been about turning obstacles into opportunities. The Governor’s Economic Recovery Advisory Board assembles an impressive group of business leaders to propel our recovery efforts forward and position Iowa for growth. Iowans will be at the center of this effort as we continue to make our state the best place to live, work and raise a family. I want to thank Ben McLean, CEO of Ruan Transportation for his willingness to serve as the chair and appreciate all those serving on this advisory board.”